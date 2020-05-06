Health workers at 5 WC facilities get extra protection with COVID-19 test booth

The Western Cape Health Department said that the booths were designed to ensure zero exposure between the patient and the tester.

CAPE TOWN - Five healthcare facilities in the Western Cape are now using COVID-19 testing booths as a faster way for health workers to test patients without having direct contact with those being tested.

Facilities which service communities in Gugulethu, Phillipi, Mitchells Plain, Athlone and Nyanga were recipients of these booths.

Spokesperson Monique Johnstone said that it enabled a sterile sampling process from the moment the patient began the test to the transfer of the test to the provincial laboratories.

"Our staff are less at risk of contracting the coronavirus when testing because the health worker inside the booth is not in direct contact with the patient when conducting the nasal swab. They do not use additional personal protective equipment beyond the standard exam gloves and surgical masks."

The booths were donated by an international organisation from Minnesota in the USA called Arm in Arm in Africa.

