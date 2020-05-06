Fritz wants Cele response on neighbourhood watch enforcement request

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said that he wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele in April that accredited members could assist in social distance management but has failed to get a response.

Fritz said that he wrote to Cele in April that accredited members could assist in social distance management but has failed to get a response.



He suggests that they can be stationed at supermarkets and other shop queues, clinics, and at transport interchanges. He added that they could be used to patrol school grounds to prevent vandalism.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray: "The presence of neighbourhood watches, particularly in neighbourhoods with low police visibility will serve to prevent crime. During the lockdown, we have seen an increase in the vandalism of schools and shop robberies, particularly in our most vulnerable communities."

The department said that there had been calls from neighbourhood watches and community policing forums who had offered their support during the lockdown period.

"The use of neighbourhood watches in the enforcement of lockdown has previously been discredited by Minister Cele, who said that they were informal structures with no line of accountability. This is not true of neighbourhood watches in the Western Cape. Since 2016, neighbourhood watches have been able to obtain accreditation in terms of the Western Cape Community Safety Act."

Murray said that there were 322 accredited neighbourhood watch structures in the province that had been screened and received training and resources.