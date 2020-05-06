Free State DA calls for transparency in reporting COVID-19 cases

The national Department of Health said the Free State had 128 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State believes that the Department of Health is not being truthful about the COVID-19 numbers in some parts of the province.

The national Department of Health said the Free State had 128 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths.

The Mangaung Metro remained the epicentre with 113 cases following several church services attended by five foreign nationals who were positive.

The DA in the province wanted regular updates on the work that was being done by the department.

The department embarked on a mass screening and testing campaign across the province. But the DA’s Mariette Pittaway said government should be transparent.

She believes that some numbers in certain districts were not accurate.

“For example, the Fezile Dabi District up until now has only had three cases and it does not make sense to me,” Pittaway said.

The provincial department’s Mondli Mvambi dismissed the allegations but did not elaborate further.

So far, more than 800,000 people were screened and more than 9,000 tested for the virus in the province.

