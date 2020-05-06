Fighting hunger: CT-based organisation offers food parcels to poor residents
Organisation Ladles of Love was given the space at the CTICC to manage food donations. The operation started last week and has since grown.
CAPE TOWN - A distribution centre set up at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is ensuring food parcels reach some of the city’s poorest residents.
Organisation Ladles of Love was given the space at the centre to manage food donations. The operation started last week and has since grown.
#Covid19SA #WCfood On one section food items such as rice, milk, tin foods and fish are stacked.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2020
Volunteers pack the goods into bags and perishables such as eggs, vegetables and sandwitches go out as soon as possible. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/bx0Tt36ycH
Trolleys move up and down a section of the CTICC carrying much-needed food and buckets of soup.
On one side, food parcels and sanitary items, tin foods such as beans and corn beef, as well as rice, porridge, and milk are neatly stacked.
Holding bags and notepads, volunteers are packing goods to be moved.
A few metres away is an operations centre, where teams stare at their laptops ensuring the process runs smoothly.
Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said parcels of ingredients and cooked food were distributed to various communities, including Delft, Vrygrond, Manenberg, and Khayelitsha.
“We started in a small kitchen and when COVID-19 hit us, we exploded. My passion is about getting food to the community. We are driven by getting out as much food as possible,” Diliberto said.
Diliberto said donors had been generous and all they wanted was to help as many as they could.
