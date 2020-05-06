Eswatini records second COVID-19 death

The country's minister of health Lizzie Nkosi has also confirmed four new cases, bringing the country's total to 123.

JOHANNESBURG - Eswatini has recorded its second death from COVID-19.

The country's minister of health Lizzie Nkosi has also confirmed four new cases, bringing the country's total to 123.

The deceased was a 57-year-old male who was admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini said that the country's partial lockdown would be gradually eased from Friday.

"The experiences of other countries have taught us that no health system in the world is adequate against this disease hence it remains important to ease the partial lockdown measures. However, the importance of opening up of business activity is crucial in order to sustain and strengthen the economy going forward."