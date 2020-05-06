View all in Latest
Eskom says Koeberg ops not affected after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The power utility said that the employee consulted a doctor after feeling ill and immediately reported the test results to the company before he went into isolation.

Eskom's Koeberg Power Station. Picture: Eskom
Eskom's Koeberg Power Station. Picture: Eskom
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that a staff member at the Koeberg Power Station had tested positive for COVID-19 but that its operations had not been affected.

The power utility said that the employee consulted a doctor after feeling ill and immediately reported the test results to the company before he went into isolation.

At this stage, it's unclear where the staffer contracted the virus.

Eskom said that it immediately contacted all staff members who were in contact with the patient and they too had been placed in isolation.

The area in which they work has been cleaned and disinfected in line with COVID-19 guidelines and Eskom policies.

The power utility said that of the seven employees tested following contact with the infected person, six sets of results had so far been received and they were all negative.

A number of other employees, who work in operations and at power stations other than Koeberg, have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company has put strict infection prevention and containment measures in place with work spaces regularly cleaned and disinfected, personal protective equipment and sanitisers provided and temperature checks done regularly.

