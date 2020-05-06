COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in SA, bringing death toll to 148

The number of confirmed cases has also increased by 352.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 148.

The number of confirmed cases has also increased by 352.

This means there are now at least 7,572 known infections in the country.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak followed by Gauteng.

As at today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 Cases are 7572 and the total number of deaths is 148. pic.twitter.com/sEoZwA1cdT — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 5, 2020

BY THE NUMBERS

SA’s National infections now at 7572 since first recorded case in March.



That’s an increase of 352 in the last 24 hours - slightly down from yesterday’s numbers - but still high.



247 of the new infections are from the Western Cape - according to the national health department.



The national death toll is also up by 10 - bringing tally to 148.



Western Cape mortality numbers are still looking grim; 7 of the 10 new deaths registered are from the province.



Encouragingly - not a single COVID 19 death has been reported in Mpumalanga , North West and the Northern Cape.



268,064 tests conducted to date - and 10,523 in the last 24 hours.



Globally, 3 618 000 000 people are infected with the virus - United States remains epicentre.



253,000 people have died around the world - 1.182 million have recovered - according to Johns Hopkins university.



VACCINES et al

New vaccine trials under way in the US .



Part of partnership between Pfizer and a German company, BioNTech.



They’re testing four vaccines to try find one that could work best. Trials started in Germany last week.



BioNTech says pre clinical trials have shown good results but it’s still very early stages.



Meanwhile - the WHO says there are 108 candidate vaccines around the world - only 8 are certified for clinical trials.



At the same time: Swiss biotech company Roche says it has devised a test that it 100% accurate at detecting coronavirus antibodies.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the diagnostic tool for use.



Roche expects to produce millions of tests (called Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2) this month and 100 million a moth later this year.



In the Western Cape - Biotechnology firm , Cape Bio Pharms (a spin-off of the Biopharming Research Unit at UCT) is producing plant-based antigens. to be used in conjunction with rapid diagnostic test kits.



Through a finger prick blood sample , these kits pick up antibodies of a person who’s been infected with COVID 19.

