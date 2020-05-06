Coronavirus lockdown pushes South African PMI to record low in April
Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) tumbled to 35.1 in April from 44.5 in March, its lowest level since the survey began in 2011.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African private sector activity fell to a new record low in April, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as company closures due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown led to a collapse in demand.
Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) tumbled to 35.1 in April from 44.5 in March, its lowest level since the survey began in 2011. The figure was below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction for the 12th month in a row.
Africa’s most developed economy is now in its sixth week of a strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel virus, which has infected more than 6,000 South Africans and killed 123.
While the lockdown has been partially eased since Friday, allowing some sectors to operate under specific conditions, the economy, which is already in recession, is still expected to take a massive hit.
The National Treasury said on Monday that gross domestic product could contract by as much as 12% in 2020, with manufacturing, mining and services likely to be the worst affected sectors.
“The plunge in the South Africa PMI was testament to the impact that the nationwide lockdown has had on the economy,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.
“With the lockdown in place, many firms simply shut down operations, rather than partially reducing output,” Owen added.
“As such, the magnitude of the collapse in economic activity could be even more cataclysmic than the index suggests, with jobs and revenues set to suffer greatly as well.”
Output declined at its sharpest rate on record, while new orders also fell due to export and supply chain restrictions. The survey also found that firms had drastically cut their workforces, raising the risk unemployment will top the 40% mark.
More in Business
-
Rand firmer as risk appetite nudges up
-
Parties react to BBBEE requirement for COVID-19 relief for small businesses
-
South Africa's auto industry ambitions threatened by coronavirus
-
Mboweni: SA’s structural economic reforms not similar to IMF loan conditions
-
Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival
-
Sars predicts rise in businesses rescue cases this year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.