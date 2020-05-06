Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

The airline said had lost over R500 million because it was forced to stop operations during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair on Tuesday said it expected to re-start operations before October or November this year.

The airline said it had lost over R500 million because it was forced to stop operations during the lockdown. Comair has gone into business rescue in order to avoid collapse.

It was granted permission to suspend trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). This as the airline charted its future post the lockdown, which has brought the aviation industry to a standstill.

The airline said its strategy to go under business rescue would ensure its operational survival. Flight operations were expected to resume under level 2 lockdown restrictions.

The airline industry globally is in distress with the Airline Association of Southern Africa warning the local sector would collapse if travel restrictions were not lifted soon.