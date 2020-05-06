View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' is best-selling single of 2019

New figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed the 18-year-old singer's hit track was bought, downloaded and streamed the most in the past year, followed swiftly behind by Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'.

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on 18 February 2020. Picture: AFP
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on 18 February 2020. Picture: AFP
9 minutes ago

LONDON - Billie Eilish's bad guy was the best-selling single of 2019, according to figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

New figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed the 18-year-old singer's hit track was bought, downloaded and streamed the most in the past year, followed swiftly behind by Lil Nas X's Old Town Road. Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Post Malone's Sunflower and Ariana Grande's 7 Rings placed in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

When it came to albums, Japanese boy band Arashi's 20th anniversary greatest hits album, 5x20 - All The Best!, sold 3.3 million copies worldwide, narrowing pipping Taylor Swift's Lover, which sold 3.2 million copies internationally, to the post.

BTS' Map Of The Soul - Persona, Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born and Billie Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rounded off the top five.

The figures also revealed the industry as a whole made $20 billion in the last year, the highest since 2005. Over half (56.1 per cent) of all revenue came through streaming sites including Spotify and Apple Music, with the UK the biggest music market in Europe and the third in the whole world behind the United States and Japan.

Taylor Swift was named the world's biggest-selling artist for a second year, after previously taking the title in 2014.

Meanwhile, Eilish previously insisted she will never "compare" herself to other popstars and said she was never trying to be different from her musical peers and didn't see her trajectory as "breaking all the rules".

She said: "[People would say], 'Billie Eilish: rule-breaker', or 'breaking all the rules', or whatever. And I'd be like, 'What rules are there?' I didn't consciously go, 'I'm not gonna do that, I'm gonna do this.' I [just] didn't think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them."

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA