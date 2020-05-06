View all in Latest
ANCWL: Those fighting lockdown rules have the interest of arrogant minority

Some of the lockdown regulations which have been challenged with court processes or threats of legal action included the ban on the sale of readymade meals, liquor, and cigarettes, among others.

ANCWL logo. Picture: Supplied.
ANCWL logo. Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has accused organisations taking government to court challenging certain lockdown regulations of abusing the courts, saying these groups were representing the historically advantaged.

Some of the lockdown regulations, which have been challenged with court processes or threats of legal action, include the ban on the sale of readymade meals, liquor, cigarettes, and the criteria that need to be met in order for businesses to qualify for relief in the tourism sector.

ON Wednesday morning, the ANCWL lashed out at organisations that it described as “profit-driven companies with the interest of the arrogant minority few” who controlled the economy of the country.

Trade union Solidarity and lobby group AfriForum have approached the Constitutional Court over what it called a decision made by government aimed at only giving relief funds to struggling tourism businesses based on their racial profiles.

The ANCWL said even though the country as a whole was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact was not the same on all businesses or people due to the existing socio-economic inequality as a result of the apartheid minority rule.

The women’s league said the impact was worse on poor women in villages, townships, informal settlements, and cities whose social position made them more vulnerable to the spread and infection of the virus.

The league reiterated its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying so far, the government had provided excellent leadership in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

