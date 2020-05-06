ANCWL: Those fighting lockdown rules have the interest of arrogant minority
Some of the lockdown regulations which have been challenged with court processes or threats of legal action included the ban on the sale of readymade meals, liquor, and cigarettes, among others.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has accused organisations taking government to court challenging certain lockdown regulations of abusing the courts, saying these groups were representing the historically advantaged.
Some of the lockdown regulations, which have been challenged with court processes or threats of legal action, include the ban on the sale of readymade meals, liquor, cigarettes, and the criteria that need to be met in order for businesses to qualify for relief in the tourism sector.
ON Wednesday morning, the ANCWL lashed out at organisations that it described as “profit-driven companies with the interest of the arrogant minority few” who controlled the economy of the country.
Trade union Solidarity and lobby group AfriForum have approached the Constitutional Court over what it called a decision made by government aimed at only giving relief funds to struggling tourism businesses based on their racial profiles.
The ANCWL said even though the country as a whole was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact was not the same on all businesses or people due to the existing socio-economic inequality as a result of the apartheid minority rule.
The women’s league said the impact was worse on poor women in villages, townships, informal settlements, and cities whose social position made them more vulnerable to the spread and infection of the virus.
The league reiterated its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying so far, the government had provided excellent leadership in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
More in Politics
-
Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms
-
Zille: Some lockdown regulations about control & authoritarianism
-
WC Legislature to undergo sanitisation after ANC MPL tests positive for COVID-19
-
Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus
-
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football
-
KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.