Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept
Johannesburg remains the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in the province, with its 7 sub-regions surpassing the total number of infections in Tshwane, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand combined.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that there were at least 265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Sandton, Houghton and Alexandra region.
Johannesburg has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 971, accounting for more than half of the province's confirmed cases.
In the latest coronavirus district breakdown, the department said that at least 1,697 infections have been recorded across the province.
Johannesburg remains the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in the province, with its 7 sub-regions surpassing the total number of infections in Tshwane, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand combined.
Region E, which includes Alexandra and Sandton is the most affected area, with 265 cases alone, followed by Region B which covers Randburg, Rosebank and Northcliff at 156.
The department’s Kwara Kekana: "Out of the total of 8,860 contacts traced, these are individuals who have been in contact with have tested positive for COVID-19, 6,192 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they've been de-isolated."
Kekana said that 1,036 residents had recovered so far, while 72 others remained in hospital.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 6 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
WC top cop says arrest of family in Muizenberg heavy-handed
-
Vehicle of Sea Point man who feeds homeless petrol-bombed
-
Winde warns WC's COVID-19 infections could hit 7,000 mark next week
-
WATCH LIVE: Gordhan briefs MPs on SAA, other SOEs
-
More than 150 complaints against WC police since lockdown started, says Ipid
-
Gordhan expected to update MPs on developments with SOEs, including SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.