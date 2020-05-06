Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in the province, with its 7 sub-regions surpassing the total number of infections in Tshwane, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand combined.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that there were at least 265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Sandton, Houghton and Alexandra region.

Johannesburg has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 971, accounting for more than half of the province's confirmed cases.

In the latest coronavirus district breakdown, the department said that at least 1,697 infections have been recorded across the province.

Region E, which includes Alexandra and Sandton is the most affected area, with 265 cases alone, followed by Region B which covers Randburg, Rosebank and Northcliff at 156.

The department’s Kwara Kekana: "Out of the total of 8,860 contacts traced, these are individuals who have been in contact with have tested positive for COVID-19, 6,192 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they've been de-isolated."

Kekana said that 1,036 residents had recovered so far, while 72 others remained in hospital.

