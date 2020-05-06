Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar’s herbal COVID-19 'cure'
The African Union said it was talking to Madagascar’s embassy in Addis Ababa about the safety and efficacy of the substance known as Covid-Organics.
JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday said it was obtaining technical data on the herbal remedy that Madagascar claims has cured its COVID-19 patients.
The African Union (AU) said it was talking to Madagascar’s embassy in Addis Ababa about the safety and efficacy of the substance known as Covid-Organics.
Madagascar said it was now producing the tonic from a plant called Artemisia for herbal prevention and treatment of COVID-19
Following his announcement of the herbal tonic, Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina presented it to other heads of state on the continent at a teleconference of the AU chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Although it was not tested internationally, Covid-Organics was being produced in bulk by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research and is being distributed door-to-door by the army in the capital Antananarivo.
Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea ordered and received the tonic, which according to Madagascar, cured COVID-19 patients within 10 days
The Africa CDC said once it's furnished with the details, it would study the scientific data gathered on the safety and efficacy of Covid-Organics.
The centre said its review would be based on global technical and ethical norms-based scientific evidence.
More in Africa
-
Cameroon doctor faces influx of COVID-19 patients
-
Morocco launches fleet of drones to tackle virus from the sky
-
Lesotho nationals stranded in SA to receive food subsidies
-
Egypt reopens slowly to revive pandemic-hit economy
-
Women hail victory as Sudan moves to ban genital cutting
-
Zimbabwe releases more prisoners in bid to avoid COVID-9 outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.