Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar’s herbal COVID-19 'cure'

JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday said it was obtaining technical data on the herbal remedy that Madagascar claims has cured its COVID-19 patients.

The African Union (AU) said it was talking to Madagascar’s embassy in Addis Ababa about the safety and efficacy of the substance known as Covid-Organics.

Madagascar said it was now producing the tonic from a plant called Artemisia for herbal prevention and treatment of COVID-19

Following his announcement of the herbal tonic, Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina presented it to other heads of state on the continent at a teleconference of the AU chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Although it was not tested internationally, Covid-Organics was being produced in bulk by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research and is being distributed door-to-door by the army in the capital Antananarivo.

Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea ordered and received the tonic, which according to Madagascar, cured COVID-19 patients within 10 days

The Africa CDC said once it's furnished with the details, it would study the scientific data gathered on the safety and efficacy of Covid-Organics.

The centre said its review would be based on global technical and ethical norms-based scientific evidence.