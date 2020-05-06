4 EC cops accused of corruption, robbery due in court

The officers, who are attached to the K9 Unit in East London, were arrested over the weekend after they were linked to a business robbery.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of four Eastern Cape police officers who are accused of corruption is expected to resume on Wednesday.

It’s believed the accused inspected a business following up on allegations about alcohol being sold at the premises. They allegedly demanded money from the business owner or face being arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said: “We certainly don’t keep [criminal] elements within our ranks who seem to have lost the memory of why they sought employment in the SAPS. We are saying therefore, the law must take its course.”

This brings to 17 the number of officers across the country who found themselves on the wrong side of the law during the lockdown.

Thirteen of them were arrested in the Western Cape.