37 undocumented migrants escape from Lindela after protest by guards

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday said 37 undocumented migrants who were awaiting deportation had escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre, Krugersdorp.

Motsoaledi said some of the guards employed by a private security company had left their stations and the centre unattended on Sunday.

The minister said Lesotho nationals who wanted to be repatriated had started the commotion. He said the guards were protesting over their working conditions with the company that employed them.

“I will deal with their company. When their company deals with them, they mustn’t come to me, I didn’t hire anyone of them… we will deal with the company,” Motsoaledi said.