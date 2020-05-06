2 East London prisoners die after testing positive for COVID-19
The Department of Correctional Services said both had other medical conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Two inmates at an East London prison have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Correctional Services said both had other medical conditions.
There are now 165 infections in jails across the country.
Of the 165 coronavirus infections in prisons, 100 are in the Eastern Cape.
So far, 39 inmates have recovered at an Eastern Cape facility.
In the Western Cape, 49 prison officials and 3 inmates have tested positive, while the Department of Correctional Services is investigating a death.
In Gauteng, three officials and eight inmates were infected.
The department said that Limpopo had recorded two cases.
Prisoners who test positive are put in isolation and healthcare practitioners are on-site to provide the necessary services.
