Zulu apologises for Sassa glitches that left some grant recipients empty-handed
Things got off to a shaky start on Monday in some parts of the country with hundreds of pensioners returning home empty-handed following a shortage of funds and payment glitches at several pay points.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has apologised for the technical glitches in the payment of social grants, which left many beneficiaries without money on Monday.
Tuesday was day two of social grant payments.
To ensure compliance with the state of disaster requirements and to also protect the vulnerable from the month-end rush, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) implemented the staggering of social grant payments, meaning Monday and Tuesday were reserved for old-age pensions and disability grants, while the payments for child grants and care dependency would be made available on Wednesday.
Zulu said: "Let me first apologise to the South Africans who ended up being frustrated in the manner in which they were frustrated. I am sincerely saying to you that I am not happy but not being happy does not help the situation if you can’t do something about it."
