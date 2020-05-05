Zille: Some lockdown regulations about control & authoritarianism
Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille was speaking to the party's interim leader, John Steenhuisen, discussing civil unrest and hunger during the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said that some of government's level four lockdown regulations were about control and authoritarianism.
Zille was speaking to the party's interim leader, John Steenhuisen, discussing civil unrest and hunger during the lockdown.
She criticised measures like the times for exercising under level four, restricted movements and the curfew announced by the national command council.
Zille described some of the measures as irrational: "The point of this lockdown isn’t so that the police can come, the point of this lockdown is to manage transmissions to what the healthcare system can cope with and they don’t seem to get it. This is about control and authoritarianism."
More in Politics
-
WC Legislature to undergo sanitisation after ANC MPL tests positive for COVID-19
-
Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus
-
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football
-
KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breach
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: COVID-19 pandemic shows SA's Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde complex
-
DA wants Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile suspended following Tshwane ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.