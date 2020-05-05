View all in Latest
Zille: Some lockdown regulations about control & authoritarianism

Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille was speaking to the party's interim leader, John Steenhuisen, discussing civil unrest and hunger during the lockdown.

FILE: DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said that some of government's level four lockdown regulations were about control and authoritarianism.

Zille was speaking to the party's interim leader, John Steenhuisen, discussing civil unrest and hunger during the lockdown.

She criticised measures like the times for exercising under level four, restricted movements and the curfew announced by the national command council.

Zille described some of the measures as irrational: "The point of this lockdown isn’t so that the police can come, the point of this lockdown is to manage transmissions to what the healthcare system can cope with and they don’t seem to get it. This is about control and authoritarianism."

