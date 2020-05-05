Wits seeking citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 for study on rapid tests

Wits' head of Immunology, Professor Elizabeth Mayne, said that volunteers would be expected to provide blood and swab samples and nurses would be sent to the homes of those who could not travel or who were in isolation.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University is calling on South Africans who have tested positive for COVID-19 to volunteer for a study to determine the effectiveness of rapid tests.

Head of Immunology, Professor Elizabeth Mayne, said that while there's no direct benefit to the volunteers, it would assist the country to determine which of the more than 100 rapid tests being used were working.

She said that in Spain, some of the rapid tests were recalled and Wits wanted to identify which tests actually worked.

Mayne said that volunteers would be expected to provide blood and swab samples and nurses would be sent to the homes of those who could not travel or who were in isolation.

"So what we're looking for specifically is people who have either tested positive or who have been in close contact, and by that we mean staying in the same home as the person who's tested positive for the virus."