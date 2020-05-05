WHO Africa urges health sectors to continue providing non-COVID-19 services
There have been 1,835 COVID-19 deaths recorded on the continent.
CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (Who) Africa has stressed the importance of health sectors continuing with the provision of services for non-COVID-19 conditions.
There have been 1,835 COVID-19 deaths recorded on the continent.
More than 46,000 people have contracted the disease.
World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said: "WHO developed guidelines on how to do this because we need to protect and ensure the delivery of services without risking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and this is a very big challenge we are having in countries, like how to provide immunisation services for children while practicing physical distancing."
More in Africa
-
Thabane says citizens slipping into Lesotho from SA untested for COVID-19
-
Uganda starts easing one of Africa's strictest lockdowns
-
6 dead as plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia
-
Wamkele Nene to review AfCFTA priorities for post-COVID-19 Africa
-
Niger labour minister died from coronavirus: public TV
-
Zimbabwe pleads with foreign lenders to prevent coronavirus 'catastrophe'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.