WHO Africa urges health sectors to continue providing non-COVID-19 services

There have been 1,835 COVID-19 deaths recorded on the continent.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (Who) Africa has stressed the importance of health sectors continuing with the provision of services for non-COVID-19 conditions.

There have been 1,835 COVID-19 deaths recorded on the continent.

More than 46,000 people have contracted the disease.

World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said: "WHO developed guidelines on how to do this because we need to protect and ensure the delivery of services without risking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and this is a very big challenge we are having in countries, like how to provide immunisation services for children while practicing physical distancing."

