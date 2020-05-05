WC Legislature to undergo sanitisation after ANC MPL tests positive for COVID-19

Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said that Gladys Bakubaku-Vos had tested positive and was admitted to hospital where she's currently receiving treatment.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Legislature will undergo a full decontamination and sanitisation process after an ANC MPL tested positive for COVID-19.

Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said that Gladys Bakubaku-Vos had tested positive and was admitted to hospital where she's currently receiving treatment.

Those who came into contact with Bakubaku-Vos have been asked to stay home and self-quarantine if possible.

Bakubaku-Vos is the ANC's social development shadow MEC.

It's believed she might have contracted the virus as she was doing constituency work during the lockdown period in vulnerable communities.

The ANC’s provincial caucus leader Cameron Dugmore: "She's very positive and very determined to get through this and is very appreciative of the support her comrades and colleagues have been giving to her. I think this issue is very concerning for all of us, as she's someone that we've worked with closely."

The ANC has called on the public to co-operate with healthcare workers who are tracing people that had contact with those infected.

The party has already sent those who had contact with Bakubaku-Vos for screening and testing where applicable.

