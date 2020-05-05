Two men arrested in Muizenberg as surfers demand to be allowed to surf again

Police said that the two men were part of a group of surfers wanting to hit the waves under lockdown conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Two demonstrators have been arrested in Muizenberg.

Police said that the men, aged 65- and 52-years-old were part of a group of surfers wanting to hit the waves under lockdown conditions.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in August.

Around 30 surfers joined the #GetBackInTheWater protest at Surfer's Corner on Tuesday morning, demanding that they are allowed to practice the sport.

Outdoor forms of exercise, like jogging, are allowed under Level 4 lockdown rules but surfing is prohibited.

All forms of protest are also illegal.

