Two men arrested in Muizenberg as surfers demand to be allowed to surf again
Police said that the two men were part of a group of surfers wanting to hit the waves under lockdown conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Two demonstrators have been arrested in Muizenberg.
Police said that the men, aged 65- and 52-years-old were part of a group of surfers wanting to hit the waves under lockdown conditions.
They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in August.
Around 30 surfers joined the #GetBackInTheWater protest at Surfer's Corner on Tuesday morning, demanding that they are allowed to practice the sport.
Outdoor forms of exercise, like jogging, are allowed under Level 4 lockdown rules but surfing is prohibited.
All forms of protest are also illegal.
