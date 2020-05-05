Two babies, 14 adults test positive for COVID-19 at KZN hospital
Health officials said the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital - formerly known as Stanger Hospital - was concerning.
DURBAN - Nine mothers, two babies, four doctors, and a nurse have tested positive for COVID-19 at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting the facility to stop the admission of new patients on Tuesday.
Other health facilities that had previously taken a similar move in the province included Netcare’s St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals.
Health officials said the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital - formerly known as Stanger Hospital - was concerning because it happened despite the implementation of infection prevention and control measures.
More to follow.
