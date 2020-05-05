View all in Latest
Go

Two babies, 14 adults test positive for COVID-19 at KZN hospital

Health officials said the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital - formerly known as Stanger Hospital - was concerning.

FILE: Medical swabs to test for coronavirus. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Medical swabs to test for coronavirus. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Nine mothers, two babies, four doctors, and a nurse have tested positive for COVID-19 at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting the facility to stop the admission of new patients on Tuesday.

Other health facilities that had previously taken a similar move in the province included Netcare’s St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals.

Health officials said the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the General Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital - formerly known as Stanger Hospital - was concerning because it happened despite the implementation of infection prevention and control measures.

More to follow.

