'The queue is moving fast': Pimville pensioners praise govt's grant system
Pensioners will also receive R250 more for the next six months as part of government’s COVID-19 relief programme.
JOHANNESBURG - Pensioners in Pimville, Soweto, have commended government for their social grant payment systems.
Tuesday was day two for the elderly to collect their grants before all other beneficiaries join the queues.
The queues at this centre were lengthy but the officials have managed to ensure that social distancing was observed.
All the beneficiaries have masks on, and they are being sanitised at the entrance.
One woman said she was very happy with the service at this centre: "I haven’t been here for that long, the queue is moving very fast and they are taking good care of all of us by making sure we are all seated."
#SocialGrants The elderly at the Post office in Pimville are observing social distancing. They also all have masks on and they are sanitized at the door. KM pic.twitter.com/CYkyVGoGg9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2020
Another pensioner said she was shocked to see what’s been happening at other centres.
Eyewitness News visited the Orlando Post Office where there were limited seats and most of the beneficiaries had to sit for hours.
The centre and the Pimville Post Office have chairs readily available for all the elderly.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
