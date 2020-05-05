View all in Latest
The masks market: South Africans spot the gap and are coining it

The lockdown, now on level 4, has resulted in the shutdown of many businesses and disrupted livelihoods.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With thousands of people across the country being forced out of work due to the lockdown, some are finding enterprising ways to stay afloat.

The lockdown, now on level 4, has resulted in the shutdown of many businesses and disrupted livelihoods.

Under the regulations, it is now mandatory to wear a face mask in public in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has opened up opportunities for people like Joseph Ndlovu - who for the past two weeks has been plying his trade at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto.

Ndlovu lost his job in construction when the lockdown started, but now he is able to make ends meet after he re-channelled his focus.

“I can make more than R1,200 a day and I order them somewhere and sell them. From each mask, I make a profit of R7.00 and I manage to sell more than 400 or 500 a day,” he said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

