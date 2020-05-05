Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years
In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 2018, was returning to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks’ head of athletic performance, Aled Walters, is set to join an overseas-based club after being released from his contract with SA Rugby.
Walters said that he enjoyed his time with the world champions.
“My tenure with the Springboks can be described as some of the best times I’ve had in rugby, but these are uncertain times and the wish to be closer to families based in Wales and Ireland was a key consideration in making what was a very hard decision,” said Walters.
Meanwhile, Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, paid tribute to the important contribution Walters has made during his tenure with the Springboks.
“It’s obviously sad to lose someone of Aled’s ability, but we understand that the unprecedented times we are in, brings about difficult challenges and we respect his wish to return to the UK. Aled has made an enormous impact since joining the Springboks in 2018 and I know that while the whole squad will be sad to see him go, he will also have our very best wishes for the future,” Erasmus said.
SA Rugby said that an appointment to replace Walters would be made in due course.
