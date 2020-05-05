Sassa: Grant beneficiaries who got double payments won’t be paid in June
Those pensioners and people with disabilities were expecting to receive funds on Monday but would now have to wait until Tuesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Some grant beneficiaries have not yet been paid following a technical glitch.
However, about 83% of the beneficiaries scheduled to be paid on Monday got double pay-outs because of the error.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said more than 400,000 clients were affected by duplicate payments.
While some received double payments, others were left with nothing to draw.
“We are appealing to clients to please allow us time to rectify the situation. Funds will be available in the accounts by tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon,” said Western Cape Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab.
Sassa advised clients to leave the extra payments in their account so that banks could reverse the payments.
Those who withdrew it, would not be paid in June.
