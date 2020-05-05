Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that the national lockdown, aimed at fighting COVID-19, has had a devastating impact on these businesses' ability to operate.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that the number of businesses that would undergo business rescue this year would rise.

The commissioner said that this would have a negative impact for the country as a whole.

"Although they may be permitted to operate, they may not be able to operate profitably and therefore they will just not open."

Kieswetter said that the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and slow economic growth had cost Sars up to R285 billion in losses in the month of April.

Kieswetter said that they'd noticed that during this period, there'd been a drop in revenue collection.

He said that there was a number of reasons:

"Forty-two percent of businesses feel that they cannot operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, 54% of businesses feel that they will not survive between one and three months, 46.4% of businesses have temporarily closed their doors."

