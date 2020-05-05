Ramaphosa, KZN's Zikalala finalising province's post-Level 5 recovery plan

Two men arrested in Muizenberg as surfers demand to be allowed to surf again
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being briefed by Premier Sihle Zikalala on the province's COVID-19 response.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal command council in Durban.
He was being briefed by Premier Sihle Zikalala on the province's COVID-19 response.
Zikalala said they were finalising the post-Level 5 recovery plan.
KZN currently has 1,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases with, 35 deaths 416 recoveries.
The president was also expected to visit quarantine sites in and around Durban before heading to Pietermaritzburg.
