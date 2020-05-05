Ramaphosa says plans in place to tackle SA's rising COVID-19 infections
President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the response by scientists and experts so far but said this needed to be intensified.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that plans were in place to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 infections so they don't overwhelm the health system.
Ramaphosa has commended the response by scientists and experts so far but said that this needed to be intensified.
He visited a number of isolation and quarantine sites in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa said the country's response to COVID-19 had been good so far.
But he said the biggest challenge was still coming.
The president also admitted that the lockdown had devastated the economy and it was now time to rebuild.
Ramaphosa said he was confident that the country would survive if all sectors worked together.
Ramaphosa said government was prepared for the worst that was yet to come in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
KZN has the third-highest COVID-19 positive cases.
Ramaphosa said more work needed to be done: "The worst is still coming, we are going to get more people infected but the important thing is that we need to lessen the pace through which these infections are going to take place."
