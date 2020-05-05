Ramaphosa says govt stands by cigarette sales ban decision
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was confident in its decision, saying that it's been based on the concerns of many citizens.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared unfazed by court action seeking to force the government to review its decision to ban the sale of cigarettes.
British American Tobacco is among cigarette trading companies that want the country's courts to force government to allow the sale of cigarettes.
The court challenge, launched by Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on Monday, argued that the president and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs acted unconstitutionally in declaring that tobacco products could not be sold as part of the restrictions.
Ramaphosa said that government was confident in its decision, saying that it's been based on the concerns of many citizens.
The president said that government stood by its decision.
"There's nothing wrong whatsoever with any one of us changing their mind."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 5 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
