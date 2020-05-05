Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities
Ramaphosa has visited the province to assess its preparedness to deal with challenges brought on by the coronavirus, which has devastated the local economy.
PIETERMARITZBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the KwaZulu-Natal government for its efforts in preparing health facilities for an expected peak of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Ramaphosa's praise of the province comes despite the fact that the province has so far only secured 16 high-care beds and 146 ICU beds.
KwaZulu-Natal has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 people infected.
Experts have previously predicted that at its peak, 1 million people could be infected with the virus in the province.
However, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province has just over 1,000 operational hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 and they plan to add over 1,200 more beds from the newly built Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Hospital in Durban.
Ramaphosa has commended the provincial government for its efforts: “I’ve been hugely impressed with the issues that they are managing and how they are managing the process of dealing with the crisis that we have on hand from a health point of view.”
The provincial government has identified the densely populated Umlazi, Verulam and Chatsworth townships among hotspots in the region.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
