Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

PIETERMARITZBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the KwaZulu-Natal government for its efforts in preparing health facilities for an expected peak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Ramaphosa has visited the province to assess its preparedness to deal with challenges brought on by the coronavirus, which has devastated the local economy.

Ramaphosa's praise of the province comes despite the fact that the province has so far only secured 16 high-care beds and 146 ICU beds.

KwaZulu-Natal has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 people infected.

Experts have previously predicted that at its peak, 1 million people could be infected with the virus in the province.

However, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province has just over 1,000 operational hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 and they plan to add over 1,200 more beds from the newly built Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Hospital in Durban.

Ramaphosa has commended the provincial government for its efforts: “I’ve been hugely impressed with the issues that they are managing and how they are managing the process of dealing with the crisis that we have on hand from a health point of view.”

The provincial government has identified the densely populated Umlazi, Verulam and Chatsworth townships among hotspots in the region.

