PFA chief suggests shorter matches to lighten load on players
English clubs remain committed to completing the campaign despite severe concerns over player welfare.
LONDON - The head of the English Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has raised the possibility of playing shorter matches to lighten the load on players if the season can restart.
English clubs remain committed to completing the campaign despite severe concerns over player welfare.
Players could be tested up to three times a week and be forced to stay quarantined in hotels away from their families for a number of weeks to help limit the risk of them becoming infected with coronavirus.
With 92 matches in the Premier League season still to be played, players could have little preparatory time to work on their fitness in group training before being rushed back into playing twice a week.
FIFA have proposed increasing the number of substitutes allowed per side from three to five to also lessen the risk of fatigue and injuries for players on their return.
"Safety has to be paramount," PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor told the BBC.
"We don't know the future. What we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way.
"There's talks of neutral stadiums. There's been lots of things being put forward.
"Try and wait and see what the proposals are, and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players also assimilate all those and come to a considered view."
The Premier League's "Project Restart" has been met with some resistance over plans for all remaining games to take place at up to 10 neutral venues.
The remaining matches would need to be played behind closed doors, but there are fears fans could congregate around stadiums.
Some top-flight clubs have argued that under those circumstances there should be no relegation as the sporting integrity of the competition is compromised.
However, chairman of the English Football League (EFL) Rick Parry said denying promotion to three Championship clubs would end up in legal battles.
"The lawyers are going to get wealthy if that happens," Parry told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday.
"There would be a degree of outrage from a number of clubs in our Championship, and it would be a breach of the tripartite agreement.
"The safe answer is that it would get very messy. Our expectation is there would be three clubs promoted from the Championship."
More in Sport
-
Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma
-
German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou
-
Nadal pessimistic about return to action before 2021
-
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after successful 2 years
-
'Follow-me' flanker Sam Cane named as new All Blacks captain
-
McLaren boss expects to 'hit a glitch' in F1 season plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.