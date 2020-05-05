Mthethwa ‘concerned’ about unsuccessful applications for relief funds
The minister on Monday briefed the media about his department’s COVID-19 R150 million sector relief fund.
CAPE TOWN – While there has been some movement in processing payments to various sporting codes, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday was concerned that many applicants had not succeeded in their bid for relief funding.
Mthethwa briefed the media about his department’s COVID-19 R150 million sector relief fund. This is to assist artists, athletes, and technical personnel.
The minister said more than 1,000 arts and culture applications were assessed. Over 230 applications were recommended for payments, however, about 600 were not recommended and around 200 applications were to be reassessed.
“We are concerned that a huge number of people did not succeed. These applications we can see that they come from historically disadvantaged communities and it’s people who desperately need this assistance,” Mthethwa said.
Mthethwa said this was because in some cases there were outstanding documents, while others did not have the resources to access funding.
He said they had not moved as fast as sport in allocating funds and would reach out to artists in need of relief through various organisations.
Meanwhile, 473 applications were received from 25 sporting federations. Of these applications, 293 were approved for payments.
Some of the sporting codes included athletics, boxing, fencing, golf, netball, and tennis. The maximum relief paid would be R20,000 per applicant.
