Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series
'The Biebers on Watch' launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together.
The first episode sees the couple taking a boat out onto a lake near where Bieber grew up and talking frankly about the challenges and rewards of being married.
“There’s a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realise I had until I chose to spend my life with you. Realised there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realise I had,” Bieber told Baldwin.
Catch up with the Biebers! If you’re curious to see how Justin and Hailey have been spending their time at home, tune in...Posted by Facebook Watch on Monday, 4 May 2020
The series is being shot on GoPro cameras, Facebook Watch said.
Bieber (26) and Baldwin, 23, met in their early teens, attended the same church and started dating again seriously about two years ago. The Canadian singer and the model married privately in 2018 and held a second wedding for friends and family in September 2019.
The series follows a 10-part documentary on YouTube earlier this year where Bieber emerged from a long period out of the public eye to chronicle the making of his first album in four years, Changes.
Bieber shot to worldwide fame as a 13-year-old, got hooked on drugs, hit the headlines for a string of arrests and bad behaviour and abruptly pulled out of his Purpose world tour in 2017 citing the need for rest.
He has since spoken frankly of his struggles with drugs, depression and fame.
