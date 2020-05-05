Employers who don’t comply with safety measures risk being shut down
The department expressed a lack of faith in employers’ willingness to comply with regulations, despite hefty sanctions in place to clamp down on noncompliance.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Employment and Labour has encouraged South African workers to be vigilant in workplaces and ready to report employers who do not adhere to health and safety measures to curb COVID-19 infections.
Over one million workers returned to work on Monday following the downgrading of the lockdown restrictions to level 4.
Workers who feel unsafe at their workplaces had the right to report their conditions to health supervisors and representatives with the Department of Employment and Labour even extending the services of its provincial inspectorate heads to field calls from the public.
The department’s chief inspector for occupational health and safety Tibor Szana said: “They can report the matter to the provincial chief inspectors. Alternatively, they can also report to me. My number 082 883 5737 they can send me a WhatsApp.”
Employers who do not comply with the safety measures could be shut down by the department with Szana saying they would even explore prosecuting such bosses and opening criminal charges in terms of the National Disaster Management Act.
Last week, Cosatu called on the department to create a system where employers are forced to sign health and safety agreements promising to provide protective equipment, screening, social distancing, and regular testing, among other actions in the workplace.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
