Dept of Sport, Arts & Culture redirected money to COVID-19 relief fund, MPs told

On Monday, Sports Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that a total of 1,050 applications had been assessed by an independent panel and 232 had been recommended for payment from the relief fund.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has received a further briefing on the relief fund for athletes and those in the arts fraternity.

The portfolio committee on Sports, Arts and Culture received a briefing on Tuesday on progress made with regards to the COVID-19 relief fund announced by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.

The committee also dealt with non-COVID-19 business and was briefed by the Auditor-General on the department's annual performance.

He said the relief fund would be capped at R20,000 per applicant.

His deputy, Nocawe Mafu, told Parliament today that they had to redirect money towards the relief fund.

"Those programmes that were supposed to take place this year, particularly after June, events and other programmes, we took out those budgets and put them together to make sure that we have some relief funds that we can use."

Director-General Vusumzi Mkhize said that the creative sector contributed billions of rand to the country's GDP.

"In 2016 and 2018, the cultural creative industry was contributing 1.7% of the country's GDP and that translates to about R74.4 billion."

