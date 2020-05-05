Dept of Sport, Arts & Culture redirected money to COVID-19 relief fund, MPs told
On Monday, Sports Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that a total of 1,050 applications had been assessed by an independent panel and 232 had been recommended for payment from the relief fund.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has received a further briefing on the relief fund for athletes and those in the arts fraternity.
The portfolio committee on Sports, Arts and Culture received a briefing on Tuesday on progress made with regards to the COVID-19 relief fund announced by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.
The committee also dealt with non-COVID-19 business and was briefed by the Auditor-General on the department's annual performance.
Yesterday, Sports Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that a total of 1,050 applications had been assessed by an independent panel and 232 had been recommended for payment from the relief fund.
He said the relief fund would be capped at R20,000 per applicant.
His deputy, Nocawe Mafu, told Parliament today that they had to redirect money towards the relief fund.
"Those programmes that were supposed to take place this year, particularly after June, events and other programmes, we took out those budgets and put them together to make sure that we have some relief funds that we can use."
Director-General Vusumzi Mkhize said that the creative sector contributed billions of rand to the country's GDP.
"In 2016 and 2018, the cultural creative industry was contributing 1.7% of the country's GDP and that translates to about R74.4 billion."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 5 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa, KZN's Zikalala finalising province's post-Level 5 recovery plan
-
Sars revises expected revenue loss due to illicit lockdown trade to R1.7bn
-
Mboweni hints at possible salvage plan for SAA
-
SA's COVID-19 deaths now at 138, over 2,700 recoveries
-
CT family says 'forced into police van' after toddler ran to beach
-
Mboweni: Economy must be re-opened urgently, but people's lives come first
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.