De Lille probes 2 officials for 'mishandling' arrival of repatriated SA citizens
On Sunday, a group of 245 people were supposed to be taken to two Johannesburg hotels after arriving via OR Tambo International Airport.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Patrica de Lille has told Eyewitness News that government officials found guilty of placing repatriated South Africans in wrong sites, which were not prepared for quarantine would face dismissal.
But only 38 made it to the right destinations, while the rest were left without food or water for 15 hours and had no contact with their families.
Two officials from the Public Works and Health Departments were now under investigation for the poor handling of the assignment.
All that Capetonian friends, Leora Nates and Christine Runkel, wanted was a safe return home from the United States.
The pair say they never anticipated that after setting foot on home soil, they would be faced with another harsh reality.
Nates and Runkel lost their jobs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida when the park had to close temporarily due to the lockdown in that state.
They’re now isolated with other South Africans at a building owned by Eskom.
Nates said she was disappointed with the treatment they received: “All we wanted was to come home and when we got here, this was the last thing we expected. We were thirsty, we were also scared, we didn’t know what was going on. No one was communicating with us.
De Lille has told Eyewitness News the group was taken to a facility that was not procured and prepared, leaving everyone even more at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
"The whole scam that we uncovered yesterday whereby officials are making arrangements directly with some hotels and probably get something. These are the allegations."
De Lille has promised that everyone will be relocated to the hotels that were prepared as isolation sites in the first place.
