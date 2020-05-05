Conditions at Orlando Post Office criticised as pension payments wrap up

Like many centres nationwide, the queues outside the Orlando Post Office have been extremely long, with some of the beneficiaries arriving in the early hours of the morning to try and be among the first to receive their grants.

SOWETO - As the second day of social grant pay-outs for the elderly and the disabled came to an end, the conditions at the Orlando Post Office have been described as unbearable.

The centre served more than 800 beneficiaries on Monday before sending some home after the money ran out.

Tuesday was the final day that the elderly could collect their grants before all other beneficiaries joined the queue.

This month is also the first month that they will receive an extra R250 as part of government's COVID-19 relief plan.

On Monday, an elderly man collapsed in the queue after standing in the sun for hours.

One of the community safety marshals said that while they managed to get chairs on Tuesday, the centre was far from being comfortable for the beneficiaries.

The money at this centre ran out at around 11 am but more has been delivered and all the beneficiaries should be paid by the end of business on Tuesday.