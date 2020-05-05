Comair to enter voluntary business rescue

Comair said that it had applied to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for its shares to be suspended with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair has announced that the group will enter voluntary business rescue.

The aviation company, which owns Kulula and is the local operator for British Airways, said that this was to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted its turnaround strategy.

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus has forced airlines to suspend all domestic, regional and international flights.

"While we had started making good progress to fix the financial situation six months ago, the crisis has meant we have not been able to implement it as we intended," Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander said in a statement.

"We completely understand and support the government’s reasons for implementing the lockdown, however as a result, we have not been able to operate any flights. Now that the phased lockdown has been extended the grounding is likely to endure until October or even November. These extraordinary circumstances have completely eroded our revenue base while we are still obliged to meet fixed overhead costs. The only responsible decision is to apply for business rescue.

"Comair remains solvent and an important contributor to the South African economy. This is a necessary process to ensure a focussed restructuring of the company takes place as quickly as possible so we can take to the skies again as a sustainable business and play our part in the county’s airline industry," Stander said.

Comair said that it had applied to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for its shares to be suspended with immediate effect.

Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson have been appointed as the joint business rescue practitioners with effect from 5 May 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis has also severely affected the global airline industry, with many major airlines seeking financial aid from their governments.