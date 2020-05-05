Comair to enter voluntary business rescue
Comair said that it had applied to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for its shares to be suspended with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair has announced that the group will enter voluntary business rescue.
The aviation company, which owns Kulula and is the local operator for British Airways, said that this was to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted its turnaround strategy.
The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus has forced airlines to suspend all domestic, regional and international flights.
"While we had started making good progress to fix the financial situation six months ago, the crisis has meant we have not been able to implement it as we intended," Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander said in a statement.
"We completely understand and support the government’s reasons for implementing the lockdown, however as a result, we have not been able to operate any flights. Now that the phased lockdown has been extended the grounding is likely to endure until October or even November. These extraordinary circumstances have completely eroded our revenue base while we are still obliged to meet fixed overhead costs. The only responsible decision is to apply for business rescue.
"Comair remains solvent and an important contributor to the South African economy. This is a necessary process to ensure a focussed restructuring of the company takes place as quickly as possible so we can take to the skies again as a sustainable business and play our part in the county’s airline industry," Stander said.
Comair said that it had applied to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for its shares to be suspended with immediate effect.
Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson have been appointed as the joint business rescue practitioners with effect from 5 May 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis has also severely affected the global airline industry, with many major airlines seeking financial aid from their governments.
More in Business
-
WATCH LIVE: Sars briefs media on impact of COVID-19 on tax collection
-
Sars revises expected revenue loss due to illicit lockdown trade to R1.7bn
-
Mboweni hints at possible salvage plan for SAA
-
'Bona' & 'Rooi Rose' publisher Caxton to halt magazine publishing
-
Mboweni: Economy must be re-opened urgently, but people's lives come first
-
Satawu wants urgent meeting with Prasa after workers asked to take annual leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.