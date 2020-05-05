CoJ has plan to move 1,600 households from Stjwetla informal settlement

About 1,600 households from the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra will be moved to an identified area around in Marlboro.

This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call that the densely populated area should be dealt with as a matter of urgency in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Stjwetla informal settlement is home to more that 5,000 people and one of the most densely populated and unhygienic areas in Joburg where social distancing is difficult to practice.

The City of Johannesburg has now formulated a plan.

MMC for Housing Mlungisi Mabaso has been at the informal settlement and explains how the programme will unfold.

"The allocation officer must verify all the households here, then they'll tell us exactly but they said we must give them a few weeks, so while the councillor is engaging they're also busy finalising [the numbers]."

The program will last for at least three to four months.

The residents will be allocated temporary structures at an identified area.

Stjwetla falls under Region E.

The region is the epicentre of the coronavirus, with 254 confirmed COVID-19 cases.