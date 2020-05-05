CoJ has plan to move 1,600 households from Stjwetla informal settlement
About 1,600 households from the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra will be moved to an identified area around in Marlboro.
JOHANNESBURG - About 1,600 households from the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra will be moved to an identified area around in Marlboro.
This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call that the densely populated area should be dealt with as a matter of urgency in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Stjwetla informal settlement is home to more that 5,000 people and one of the most densely populated and unhygienic areas in Joburg where social distancing is difficult to practice.
The City of Johannesburg has now formulated a plan.
MMC for Housing Mlungisi Mabaso has been at the informal settlement and explains how the programme will unfold.
"The allocation officer must verify all the households here, then they'll tell us exactly but they said we must give them a few weeks, so while the councillor is engaging they're also busy finalising [the numbers]."
The program will last for at least three to four months.
The residents will be allocated temporary structures at an identified area.
Stjwetla falls under Region E.
The region is the epicentre of the coronavirus, with 254 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
More in Local
-
Zille: Some lockdown regulations about control & authoritarianism
-
Conditions at Orlando Post Office criticised as pension payments wrap up
-
Wits seeking citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 for study on rapid tests
-
Updated symptoms of COVID-19
-
Ramaphosa says govt stands by cigarette sales ban decision
-
6 ways to protect human rights during lockdown – according to the UN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.