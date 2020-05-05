Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille
The minister and her department on Monday briefed Parliament’s public works committee on the matter.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Monday said her department still wanted to know whether it got value for money when constructing a R37 million Beitbridge border fence.
De Lille and her department briefed Parliament’s public works committee on the matter. MPs were also updated on public and privately owned properties earmarked for use as quarantine sites.
She said getting to the bottom of the Beitbridge border fence investigation could take longer than expected because of the lockdown.
The aim of the project was to repair and replace an existing borderline fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the project has come under the spotlight because of associated costs that the department has defended.
De Lille said the Auditor General Kimi Makwetu was still investigating.
“The AG has come back to me on 30 April to confirm that it might take a bit longer because of the lockdown period. But the he assured me they’re investigating whether we got value for money and these processes were followed,” she said.
On quarantine sites for COVID-19 patients, the department said provincial public works departments would have their own facilities, which they would make available from their own immovable asset registers.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market
-
Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales
-
Sassa: Grant beneficiaries who got double payments won’t be paid in June
-
Employers who don’t comply with safety measures risk being shut down
-
Provinces with the highest number of COVID-19 and what they're doing about it
-
CARTOON: A Little Shock of Horrors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.