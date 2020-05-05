AmaZulu and other SA clubs pay tribute to Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu
It is believed that the 81-year-old died of cancer at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu have paid tribute to club legend Cedric "Sugar Ray" Xulu, after confirming the death of South African footballing legend on Monday.
Usuthu released a statement saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sugar Ray Xulu, an AmaZulu legend. Our condolences go out to all his friends and family during this tragic time."
Xulu was one of the finest footballers in South Africa during the 1960s and 70s with Amazulu honouring him by naming their home stadium after the midfielder.
Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows are among the other clubs in the country to pay tribute to Xulu and send condolences to his family.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sugar Ray Xulu, an AmaZulu legend.— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 4, 2020
Our condolences go out to all his friends and family during this tragic time! 🙏🏽
Rest In Peace legend! 💚#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/YShLc3ZQnY
