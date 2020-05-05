9 suspects arrested following Malmesbury Post Office robbery

The group made off with cash on Monday but were soon cornered.

CAPE TOWN - Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with a Post Office robbery in Malmesbury.

The group made off with cash on Monday but were soon cornered.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Following a high-speed chase, nine men – aged between 29 and 40 – were arrested in a Toyota quantum. Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were also confiscated.”

In a separate incident, in Grassy Park, officers arrested three people for selling cigarettes.