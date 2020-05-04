Zikalala: 826 people arrested for breaking lockdown rules in the past 3 days

The premier said the easing of regulations did not mean risks associated with COVID-19 had diminished.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said 826 people had been arrested in just the last three days for breaching level 4 regulations in the province.

On Monday, Zikalala said this was disappointing but had vowed that law enforcement operations would be intensified.

Officials will no longer only focus on motorists but will start moving into townships and suburbs where many people are still not adhering to lockdown regulations.

The premier said the easing of regulations did not mean risks associated with COVID-19 had diminished.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says authorities have arrested over 800 people since the start of #Level4Regulations. He says they’ll now no longer only focus on motorists but they’ll start moving into suburbs and townships to enforce #regulations. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ivDkDY8H4j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2020

He said because of this, inspections would be carried out at all businesses resuming their operations on Monday for the first time since the start of the lockdown.

“We’re going to inspect on the road, in the places of work as well as all the shops that are operating.”

Zikalala has also explained why eThekwini has moved to level 4 regulations along with the rest of the country - even though the provincial government was not initially considering this given the high number of COVID-19 infections in the metro.

“The business community has been reasoning with us that they are getting a serious economic decline and that is going to impact negatively to the economy. So, we then decided to cooperate.”

eThekwini accounts for 60% of all COVID-19 cases in the province.

Zikalala said the city was being prioritized in the screening and testing of residents.