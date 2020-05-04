Workers urged to report employers for non-compliance on COVID-19 health rules

The department’s inspectorate service said it would collate information on how employers were fairing after many workers resumed their duties on Monday but given their experience, their hopes were not raised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department said it expected the worst with regards to employers’ adhering to COVID-19 health and safety precautions in workplaces in line with Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Employers have to ensure that workspaces are deep cleaned, disinfected and avail sanitising and temperature check facilities among others.

The Labour Department’s chief inspector for occupational health and safety, Tibor Szana, said the past 20 days had been telling about employers’ lack of commitment to implementing health and safety precautions.

"We will still have employers that are not complying, which is the nature of the compliance that we've experienced even if we do extensive advocacy and awareness sessions, as the journalists have been doing over the last month or so."

With only 170 health and safety inspectors in the country, the department is unlikely to reach most workplaces. However, workers have been urged to report discrepancies.

The department has also called on trade unions to be on guard for non-compliant employers whose decisions could jeopardise the health of workers.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

The Labour Department said that it would not only shut down companies that did not follow strict health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces but could also criminally charge employers.

Over one million South African workers returned to their posts on Monday morning following the easing of lockdown conditions to allow the resumption of business activity as the economy continues to suffer.

Szana said that while they were willing to work with employers to ensure that they met the safety requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19, there were some offenses they would not tolerate.

"It's not just about us closing down the company. The employer could be failing to deal with the issue and he could, in fact, be closing his own business if workers become infected. We're dealing with companies that have 30 to 50 infected people and that have tested positive at workplaces."

There have been concerns by labour organisations about employers’ willingness to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines given their poor track record at adhering to existing occupational health and safety regulations.

Szana said that in this case employers had no choice but to comply as the confirmation of positive cases of COVID-19 in workplaces would lead to the immediate shut down of the companies.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.