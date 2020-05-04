Vodacom launches 5G mobile network in South Africa
In February, Vodacom Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said Vodacom expects to offer 5G mobile services to its South African customers this year by using a network being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom.
JOHANNESBURG - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Monday it has switched on Africa’s first live 5G mobile network in three cities, with further rollouts planned in other parts of the country.
Vodacom was recently assigned temporary additional spectrum by the telecoms regulator for the duration of the national state of disaster, including 1 x 50 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band, which has been used to fast track its 5G launch, it said in a statement.
In February, Vodacom Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said Vodacom expects to offer 5G mobile services to its South African customers this year by using a network being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom.
More in Business
-
Mogajane: New airline can emerge from ashes of SAA to keep sector alive
-
Labour Dept warns of criminal charges if employers fail to follow COVID-19 rules
-
SA's energy demand declined by an estimated 15% during lockdown - SANEDI
-
Govt is fast-tracking relief funds for freelancers, says Mthethwa
-
Rand on the back foot as recession clouds gather
-
SA’s unemployment rate could reach 40% due to COVID-19 - Mogajane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.