Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to be used as COVID-19 isolation zone

There are currently 774 confirmed cases and 17 deaths in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is being used as a COVID-19 isolation zone for those identified through contact tracing.

These people are at risk of contracting the virus because they had been in contact with confirmed cases.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said over 600,000 people have now been screened in the province.

Since community screening has been ramped up, as many as 16,000 people can be screened in one day.

Last month, the Health Minister sent a team of experts to assist provincial authorities.

Gomba said the team had made a few suggestions to limit the spread of the virus.

"They immediately advised us to close the spread by removing all those that we are following into and only release them when they are negative."

This process is now under way at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where people are only allowed to leave once they test negative.

The team is also coordinating personal protective equipment stock as this has been an issue at some hospitals.

Some facilities have been decanted and reorganised to ensure coronavirus patients are separate from others.

Tents have been set up in villages to allow people to self-isolate properly after they are screened and tested.

Gomba said she was worried about people disregarding the rules of lockdown now that the country has moved to Level 4, especially in poorer communities.

