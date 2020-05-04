Technical error sees WC Sassa recipients receive duplicate payments

Sassa said that about 83% of clients would have received duplicate payments unless the banks were able to reverse this prior to clients accessing their grants.

CAPE TOWN/SOWETO - The Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) is dealing with major issues on Monday.

Beneficiaries have either not been paid or have received duplicate payments in the Western Cape.

The agency's Shivani Wahab said there was a technical error on the system: “Unfortunately, there has been a challenge with the payments. The accounts have been set to receive duplicate payments due to a technical error in the system. Sassa will recover funds from clients where reversals are not possible."

'STANDING HERE FOR SOME WHILE NOW'

Meanwhile, social grant beneficiaries in Orlando in Soweto have been standing in queues for hours on the first day of payouts.

Monday is only for the elderly and the disabled to collect their grants after the Social Development Department launched its system to separate beneficiaries collecting grants.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the elderly and the disabled would receive R250 more for the next three months to help alleviate the effects of COVID-19.

The Orlando Post Office is usually a hive of activity during social grant payout time, but Monday it was packed.

There are hundreds of elderly people in the queue leading into the building and only a few near the door are seated.

One man had been in the queue since 5am: “We’ve been standing here for a while now. We are weak, one of us could collapse while we are standing here. It is not right.”

The local ward councillor, Sechaba Khumalo, said that they were trying to make this process as comfortable as possible.

Khumalo said they had planned for 500 beneficiaries to collect their grants on Monday, but many more had already arrived.

