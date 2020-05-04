Some CT commuters anxious about using public transport amid COVID-19 fears
Some commuters have spoken to Eyewitness News about their fears of taking a taxi or bus during the COVID-19 lockdown but say they have no choice but to go back to earn a living.
CAPE TOWN - With scores of South Africans returning to work on Monday, many of them have to make use of public transport for their commute.
Some commuters have spoken to Eyewitness News about their fears of taking a taxi or bus during the COVID-19 lockdown but say they have no choice but to go back to earn a living.
Commuters, taxi drivers and operators could all be seen wearing cloth masks at the bustling Bellville taxi rank this morning.
But social distancing was not a priority as commuters rushed to catch a ride.
#Level4 Commuters and taxi drivers at the Bellville taxi rank can be seen wearing cloth face masks. Social distancing is proving to be a challenge as many rush to get to work. SF pic.twitter.com/98YDHI5mKi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2020
Sisters Leanna and Yolanda Appollis returned to work today after weeks of being at home under the lockdown.
The sisters said that they felt anxious but they had to return to work to earn a living.
"I think it's a bit scary as most people here are not sticking to the social distancing rules and the taxi here from Eerste River was full."
The siblings said that the lockdown regulations had now resulted in them having to fork out extra money to take a taxi because the trains were not operating.
"I'm coming from Eerste River, so I had to take a taxi to Bellville, and now another taxi to Brackenfell. Tonight as well. I don't know where I'm going to get the money every day".
